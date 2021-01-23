Grandma reunites with grandchildren after recovering from COVID-19

More
A grandmother reunited with her two grandsons in Fort Worth, Texas, after receiving a negative test result for COVID-19.
0:38 | 01/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grandma reunites with grandchildren after recovering from COVID-19
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. We don't get it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"A grandmother reunited with her two grandsons in Fort Worth, Texas, after receiving a negative test result for COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75448665","title":"Grandma reunites with grandchildren after recovering from COVID-19","url":"/US/video/grandma-reunites-grandchildren-recovering-covid-19-75448665"}