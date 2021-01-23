-
Now Playing: Drivers line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama
-
Now Playing: Biden mandating masks for interstate travelers nationwide
-
Now Playing: US sees highest weekly increase of COVID-19 cases in children since pandemic began
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in on social media for Larry King
-
Now Playing: Multiple storms to move across US
-
Now Playing: Larry King, talk show legend, dies at 87
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes speaks out about recovering from hard hit
-
Now Playing: Remembering baseball legend Hank Aaron
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Michigan
-
Now Playing: How Biden's administration will increase COVID vaccine supply
-
Now Playing: New concerns over global access to COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Biden signs 2 more executive orders as another cabinet member makes history
-
Now Playing: For Trump supporters in Biden’s America, what does unity look like?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, January 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Ski and snowboard season in a pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Senator says impeachment trial delay is ‘appropriate’