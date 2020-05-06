Graphic video shows Buffalo police pushing man during protest

The man is now in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center. Buffalo police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood has ordered the immediate suspension of two officers involved.
0:44 | 06/05/20

