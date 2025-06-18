Gratitude hits new altitude as woman writes 10,000 thank you notes

Ellen Webster of Hoboken, New Jersey, has written letters of thanks over 11 years to everyone from doctors to baristas to her favorite authors.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live