Transcript for Grieving dad of Florida mass shooting victim interrupts news conference

Now this is a day. That we should be with loved ones we should be remembering those who were lost it served our country and instead here we are standing. Once again. For a terrible tragedy. These despicable shootings in northwest gate and into inlet are acts of it's our shameful acts of violence that have left innocent people dead and injured. In total over thirty people shocked and three did so far. Acts of a few in our community and actually few does not represent Miami Dade County. At all why the nation to know that. We're at a community that's built in trusts. We care about her children who care about our families no matter what part of the community you're from we're all worn. Oh. And that's the pain that you see. That is the pain affects our community right there right before you that's why together. All of us we must work harder to bring justice to these families who are crying as you hear right now. We have a total of 23 people were shot. Two were deceased don't seem. Three are critically injured in the hospital tending clinging to life. And the remaining three have been released the remainder dole are hospitalized. And we have. 117. Year old. I was part of this I was was treated and released because he was shot in the leg. We know that the individuals and we we have intelligence information that this resulted from an ongoing rivalry from to group different groups.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.