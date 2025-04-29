Group impersonating cops robs NYC deli, still at large

Four individuals are at large after posing as police officers and robbing a deli in New York City, authorities said.

April 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live