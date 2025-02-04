First group of migrants to arrive at Guantanamo Bay

The first flight carrying migrants to Guantanamo Bay is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. The 10 people on the flight are suspected members of a Venezuelan gang, according to officials.

February 4, 2025

