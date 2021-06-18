24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Group representing Texas abortion doctor says new law ‘designed to harass’

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, on the first known lawsuits under the controversial Texas abortion law.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live