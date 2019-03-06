Transcript for Gulf of Mexico moisture may fuel more flooding

Well not to the weather and the mighty Mississippi River showing no signs of receding. Yeah a near record flooding continuing around the Saint Louis area as a Levy breached in Lincoln County. Twenty homes evacuated in the town of Winfield Missouri it was just one of a number of spots in the state swamped nicer here flooding. Residents saw their shrieks filled with mud and water after levees broke outside Kansas City. And if you take a look at the radar all line of severe weather continuing to move through the high plains today from Texas up through South Dakota. High winds and hail. Are expected.

