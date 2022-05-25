'It's not the gun that's making people make these decisions': GOP Rep. Jody Hice

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with GOP Rep. Jody Hice from the House Oversight Committee about today's house testimony on gun violence and the debate over gun reform efforts.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live