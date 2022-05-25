Gun suicides soar as cause of death among youth

The rate of young people dying by suicide by means of firearm has increased faster than any other age group, according to a recent report by Everytown For Gun Safety. ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live