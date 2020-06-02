Transcript for Gunfight with home invaders ends in death

A frightening situation for you to Larry county family started when they heard banging on their front door at around ten Tuesday night. You can hear them yelling sheriff's office sheriff's office. He victims thought it was odd that it was late hours so. The suspects and forced their way into the into the room and Marion in most of the front door. At this point to Larry county sheriff's lieutenant Joseph Torre says the homeowner knew for sure. That the people at the door were not sheriff's deputies as they weren't wearing the law enforcement uniforms. That's when tore says the homeowner and suspects started shooting at each other. One suspect was hit in the upper body and died at the scene. The other suspects got away the homeowner's wife child and another man were inside the house at the time. Thankfully they warn her. Although very nearly stages who has a home invasion that went terribly wrong. There is for people on the residence along with a thirteen known that could've all been killed if it wasn't for the homeowner taken action. Tore says everything unfold live in just a few minutes and it left the family shaken up. Detectives say they are not ready to release a motive for the home invasion. An autopsy for the suspect who died has been scheduled for Thursday sheriff's officials say his name and cause of death. Will be released once it's complete.

