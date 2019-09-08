Transcript for Gunman with assault rifle kills 2 on highway during rush hour

Do men are dead after a gunman opened fire. In the middle to Houston highway during rush hour witnesses say the suspect fired and they are fifteen multiple times into the victim's sedan. Investigators are searching for the gunman and another suspect who fled the scene police reportedly found a large trash bag filled with marijuana and the victim's car. Police have not ruled out road rage as a possible motive but say it may also be drug really.

