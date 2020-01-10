Transcript for Gusty winds, record heat forecast for California

Winds are expected to pick up in northern California today making wildfire conditions more dangerous. Four deaths are now being blamed on recent fires thirty people have died this year in fires across the state the so called Los fire has destroyed a 143. Homes. Along with several wineries restaurants and resorts investigators are reportedly looking into whether the fire started. Near an electric fence at a vineyard. Time now for a look at your Thursday whether. On this October 1 we start with some brilliant fall foliage from the mountains of northern New England the region could see some. Much you get rain today this year's peak foliage season is expected to be slightly shorter than usual because of the drought conditions there. Checking today's high temperatures Boston reaches 75 in the fifties around the Great Lakes today with some rain. It's a very hot in California winds up to forty miles per hour could create. Critical fire conditions once again. 106 in Phoenix.

