Transcript for Gym gets 4 citations after reopening during lockdown

We decided only because we felt that the mental health people sort teary as long as court T went on ten next fitness and Taylor opened its doors. Not if they're looking to make money after weeks of being closed their letting people work out for free here. Co owner Daniel crown our says they opened to protect the mental health the people who have been cooped up for too long. So instead of TV shows the gym is displaying new safety guidelines on it screens. Ten X is not requiring masks but is asking people to sanitizing machines. In limit the length of their workout. So we've cleanly we peck wrote bill time are our staff is literally what I've received is to be the the issue in the area and we had been we believe the new alzheimer's that's always cleaning but that's next precautions were requiring all members who wash your hands before Tutsi and equipment. The gym was busy first thing in the morning people working out told us they weren't worried about the risks. You can sanitize every machine. Even where Masterson is wolves there's ways around at those rates protect yourself. So just be Smart in your gut. Gyms are one of the businesses that have not been allowed to open statewide especially county like lackawanna which is still in the red. Prosecutors say ten acts will face consequences. Lackawanna County district attorney mark Powell said in a statement quote. I have a sworn duty is district attorney to uphold the law I would strongly urged the owners of nonessential businesses to continue to follow the lot keep folks safe. Law enforcement will attempt to educate business owners on what is allowed under the governor's order but those who continue to buy the law will be excited. Taylor police did cite teh next fitness on its first day back open. And the police chief says they'll issue more expectations that the Jim continues to open its doors which could lead to an injunction forcing him to close. Stacy ranked news watch sixteen Michael account.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.