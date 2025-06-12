Hammerhead shark falls from sky onto South Carolina disc golf course

A group of disc golfers witnessed a baby hammerhead shark fall from the sky while in the middle of a game on the morning of May 18 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

June 12, 2025

