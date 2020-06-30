-
Now Playing: How colleges plan to reopen in the fall
-
Now Playing: Wear a mask, support a good cause
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Calls for NCAA to compensate college athletes
-
Now Playing: Activist sees not just COVID-19, but racism as a deadly pandemic
-
Now Playing: FreshDirect gives back to community
-
Now Playing: Tacoma mayor talks Washington coronavirus surge
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 30, 2020
-
Now Playing: Jill Biden: ‘We need women of color in every level of government’
-
Now Playing: Jill Biden shares biggest COVID-19 concerns and addresses remote learning inequalities
-
Now Playing: Controversy over protest in gated community
-
Now Playing: It seems like Donald Trump 'has surrendered': Biden
-
Now Playing: Tri-state area extends list of states subject to quarantine requirements
-
Now Playing: Fauci testifies about COVID-19 research
-
Now Playing: Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jill Biden talks about her new children’s book, 'Joey'
-
Now Playing: Former relative of 'Golden State Killer' speaks
-
Now Playing: Race for coronavirus vaccine accelerates as cases rise