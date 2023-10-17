‘He was a happy boy’: Uncle remembers 6-year-old victim of alleged hate crime

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Yousef Hannon, the uncle of the 6-year-old Palestinian boy killed in Illinois in an alleged hate crime amid the Israel-Gaza war.

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live