Happy dog tries to snap up passing cars

More
The dog hung his head out the window during a drive and tried to catch passing cars in his mouth.
0:28 | 07/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Happy dog tries to snap up passing cars
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The dog hung his head out the window during a drive and tried to catch passing cars in his mouth.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71923699","title":"Happy dog tries to snap up passing cars","url":"/US/video/happy-dog-snap-passing-cars-71923699"}