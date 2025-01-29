'It's hard to find the words for it,' DC plane crash eyewitness

Virginia resident Jaime Lynn discusses the moment she witnessed a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with an American Airlines regional jet near Washington D.C.

January 29, 2025

