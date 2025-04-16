Harvard Crimson reporter on Trump administration freezing billions in Harvard funding

Senior reporter at the Harvard Crimson, Dhruv Patel, reacts to the Trump administration's decision to freeze billions in funding to Harvard University after the institution rejected their demands.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live