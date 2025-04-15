Harvey Weinstein faces retrial in New York

Judge Curtis Farber has said it could take five days to seat a jury.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live