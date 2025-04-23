Harvey Weinstein retrial underway as opening statements begin

Harvey Weinstein is being retried for sexually assaulting two women and is also charged with sexually assaulting a third woman who was not part of the first trial.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live