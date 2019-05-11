Transcript for Possible hate crime charges in Wisconsin acid attack

Investigators in Wisconsin believe hate crime charges are warranted in the attack the resulted in second degree burns on the face of Mahmoud via lots. What some called. Today. That it will not that we view. He was. You know. What if until it was abrasive guy did this to me. Realizes a US citizen he says Friday a stranger was Matt his truck was parked in a bus late. But even after moving to truck the victim was confronted by this seems stranger who was allegedly holding a bottle what authorities believe was battery acid. Stuff idea why you can't hear you think my country why you came here illegally sir you're a journalist that us and they use it isn't too. And he came Matt one and tell him everyone came here from somewhere else. This video given to our Milwaukee affiliate WYS and shows the moment the man threw the acid in the alas is faced leaving burn marks in holes and is closed a deal last screaming in pain and unable to open his eyes. Milwaukee's mayor condemning the attack. What I saw was terrific. This is not something that should occur in this community action occurred on this plan. And I never want to see anything like this again in my life. Milwaukee police say they've taken a 61 year old man into custody in connection to this case the mayor went on to say every elected official in the country should be condemning this attack. Cover alt ABC news New York.

