Transcript for 'Hate has no place in our country': Trump

This is an ABC news special report. Tom governments. A good afternoon we interrupt our programming for this breaking news president trump has just made his first comments on camera. Regarding the back to back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton Ohio. The president expressing his condolences and faking police officers he also said this mystical its. Hate has no place in our country. Bad we're gonna take care that I spoke with the attorney general bill Barnett lying. I spoke to Christopher ray director of the FBI. Look at the governor's ball governors. Bad we're doing a lot of work a lot of people working in right now a lot of law enforcement people and spoke to members of congress. About whatever we can do and a lot of lot of things being done right now Leslie's big I'll be making this statement tomorrow sometimes. But there's that they have. Our First Lady and myself. Condolences to all. We have to get it stopped there's been going on for years. For years and years and I've got here we have to get it stopped so thank you very much and I woke me make in his second tomorrow at about 10 o'clock. And I'll see you there thank you over. President from addressing the two mass shootings there are 29 people have died. Sources have told us that need help pass was shooting the alleged gunman told authorities. He wanted to quote kill as many Mexicans as possible. They are investigating that is domestic terrorism. And he said the president said he will have much more sycamore run 10 AM eastern our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has been tracking both investigations now. And Peter we know at least in one of these cases racism is at the heart of the case. It absolutely is Tom and I think you see the president reflecting the fact that the early evidence points to. The shooter haven't written a race field score read of hate. Are targeting immigrants and talking about how he was engaging in a cultural war to stop hope the invasion. Of Mexicans coming into the United States. Pierre Thomas for us on those investigations here our thanks to you will have much more. On world news tonight David your anchors a special addition of this broadcast from El Paso will be breaking down. Both of these shootings at for the very latest always abcnews.com. And our rap on Tom downs new York and for watch. This has been a special report from the peace.

