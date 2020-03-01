U-Haul will not hire nicotine users in 21 states

The Phoenix, Arizona-based moving and storage company announced Monday that it will soon be "the first major company in its field to decline job applicants who are nicotine users."
Transcript for U-Haul will not hire nicotine users in 21 states
Are you all if they get these standards for the new year they're moving its search company plans to stop hiring smokers and naked teen users. So that only applies to the toilet paper companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions. The new policy takes a back next month on February birth. The company says the rule only applies to new hires not current employees you've all already have a no smoking policy for the trucks it threatens the customer right.

