HBCU legacy bowl showcases star players

Head football coach at Norfolk State University Michael Vick discusses tonight’s HBCU legacy bowl showcasing NFL draft-eligible football players from historically Black colleges and universities.

February 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live