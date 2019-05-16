Transcript for Health care worker charged with 11 more murders

These are the faces of some of the women police believe was victims of the serial killer. Norman French was 85 years old who was Gleason was 92. Phyllis pain was 91 years old PP Cary 94. And 76 shell rose Mary Curtis and Mary books trade Crawford is an attorney who speaks on behalf of some of the victims' families. Moore a senior analyst and inhumane human beings. Studio wanted to do this to anyone and excellence that the number that wing nuts please leave he's done just yet. Billy should Mir Mir was indicted this week by Dallas Kenny grand jury for the robbery and murders of the six women Collin county has five other cases. The former health care worker is already in jail for the capital murder at 81 year old new parents. That's twelve victims total but there may be many more Dallas police have looked at more than 700 in fifty cases. Of elderly women who they initially thought died of natural causes but after reviewing the cases with the medical examiner. Investigators think some of them may have actually been murdered. Police believe should be rare had an MO he smothered elderly women with a pillow. Did spill their jewelry. It really is like they're speaking from the grave and and you can steal it. Thank you you know. This isn't how many unnoticed and you know. Justice was done. That there are some cases police say may be too old and hard to prove so we may never know how many victims they're really are. In Dallas I'm Rebecca Lopez.

