-
Now Playing: FBI director: Shutdown 'unfair' to employees
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Mail bombing suspect to be charged with 5 federal counts
-
Now Playing: Neighbor attempts to intervene as mother of 2 detained by ICE
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested after man is shot in the head trying to break up road rage fight
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris touts plan decriminalizing marijuana nationwide
-
Now Playing: New details on Cesar Sayoc, who allegedly mailed pipe bombs to media outlets and top Dems
-
Now Playing: Police and demonstrators continue to clash during Puerto Rico protests
-
Now Playing: At hearing on Capitol Hill, FBI director addresses dangers facing law enforcement
-
Now Playing: ICE detains U.S. citizen for three weeks
-
Now Playing: Oregon legislature passes bill allowing students to take 'mental health days'
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman shot, killed while holding young child: Police
-
Now Playing: Man found dead 10 years after he went missing
-
Now Playing: 2 bodies of missing men not yet found in double murder
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un inspects newly built submarine
-
Now Playing: Man whose daughter, grandkids were murdered says bullies are harassing him online
-
Now Playing: New York City streets underwater after storm hits
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Tuesday, July 23, 2019
-
Now Playing: Former judge dragged out of Ohio courtroom
-
Now Playing: Fiancee sues NJ hospital over principal's death
-
Now Playing: Former friend to fake heiress talks falling under her spell