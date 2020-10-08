Heat wave developing across the country

Twelve states are under heat advisory as some areas will see temperatures nearing 110 degrees.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heat wave developing across the country
Clear skies are expected today for crews fighting the so call apple fire in California San Bernardino national forest has burned more than 32000. Acres. But it's now more than 40% contained. It will be a scorcher today from Texas to New England as you can see they heat index. In many cities will be in the ninety's or triple digits temperatures are much cooler in the midwest Minneapolis only reaches 79 today Phoenix will see. 11111. Degrees or cooler on the West Coast.

