Heavy rain falling as evacuations underway near volcano

More
A new eruption spewed a dangerous ash plume.
2:11 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy rain falling as evacuations underway near volcano

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55237879,"title":"Heavy rain falling as evacuations underway near volcano","duration":"2:11","description":"A new eruption spewed a dangerous ash plume. ","url":"/US/video/heavy-rain-falling-evacuations-underway-volcano-55237879","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.