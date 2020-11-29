Transcript for Heavy rain forecast as Gulf storm moves to Northeast

A big travel day millions traveling in decent weather for in the last year in the southeastern United States you head down their BI Teng cord or and they are going to get two to four inches of rain again today after seeing that yesterday to some flooding possible course along I ten. That thing gets picked up by the jet stream Muhsin the Carolinas wins you'll notice you'll start to pick up the farther north that moves and by the time it's in New England. We could see wind speeds anywhere from 32 up to sixty miles per hour. Good news here for these coast mainly going to be rain but look at the back side the colder side that the lake effect snow machine gets going. And boy will it rip here is that one to two registering some swaps that are to a four inches. That extends all the weapon to down east Maine and snow could total as I mentioned in symbols lake effect dance. Three to even six inches the total snowfall and behind this a very cold blast of air with wind chills it'll drop down into the teens. By Monday and Tuesday of next week coming up now as a check your local forecast.

