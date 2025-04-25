Hegseth makes unannounced trip to border amid scrutiny in Washington

Plus,Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in at least two separate meetings accused top-ranking military officers of leaking to the news media and threatened to polygraph them, ABC News confirmed.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live