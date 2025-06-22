Hegseth said US gave Iran ‘every opportunity to come to the table’

ABC News' Rachel Scott gives insight into the U.S. decision to attack Iran and lawmakers’ reactions.

June 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live