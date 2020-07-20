Helicopter drops water on Mineral Fire in California

More
The 28,000-acre fire started July 13 near Coalinga, California.
0:32 | 07/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Helicopter drops water on Mineral Fire in California
Yeah yeah. Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The 28,000-acre fire started July 13 near Coalinga, California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71883802","title":"Helicopter drops water on Mineral Fire in California","url":"/US/video/helicopter-drops-water-mineral-fire-california-71883802"}