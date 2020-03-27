Transcript for Helping hands: Finding a brighter side in the midst of a pandemic

Finding a brighter side in the midst of a pandemic can be tough. But one photography company is doing just that. The co-founder of the front steps project is here to share how she's been adding a bit of joy by capturing your smiles. Thank you for being with us. Tell us how you came up with the idea for front steps project. As a photographer, I'm photographing families, children and babies, I'm photographing life. I felt that urge to photograph what was happening at this time in our history. And I just wasn't quite sure how I was going to do it. My friend e-mailed after the schools shut down and people started working from home. She said, I have this idea of photographing families at their homes, because, unless you're in health care or you're an essential worker, for the most part parents are working from home and children are home from school and families are together in their homes, so we quickly went back and forth over the course of 36 hours and came up with this plan of how we could safely document this time in our history by photographing families out on their front steps and capturing this moment in time and this moment in the family's history, and within the first 24 hours we received an overwhelming response from people in our community who wanted to participate and even more so, within 48 hours we received an amazing response from the photography community of people who wanted to replicate this project in their communities also. So when I step out of my car to photograph them, they come out on to their front doorstep and they're so happy to see me because I'm not a member of their family, and they're so joyful to do something out of the normal routine, they have an excuse to get up, get dressed, take a shower, maybe do their hair, they come out on their front step. I pose them using my words only. I'm 15 to 20 feet away. I have them have a nice family hug and I take ten frames, tops, and then it's done. It's quick, it's easy and I'm providing for them a family picture that they'll have forever to remember this time in their history. You're spreading joy along the way. Thank you so much. What a wonderful idea. Keep doing what you're doing. Thanks so much for joining us. Have a wonderful weekend. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.