-
Now Playing: How the alcohol industry is helping combat coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Staying sane with your spouse
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers' questions about coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Study abroad semester cut short
-
Now Playing: Spring break shutdown
-
Now Playing: Shock waves hit the economy as the number of COVID-19 cases soars in the US
-
Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Is Trump prioritizing the economy over coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: 'The View' co-hosts share their self-distancing lifestyle
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus mixed messages
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus economic impact
-
Now Playing: Keeping the faith in times of crisis
-
Now Playing: Ways to be a virtual volunteer in the fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Severe storms across the Heartland
-
Now Playing: Starbucks to pay staff for the next 30 days, whether they work or not
-
Now Playing: NFL coach with coronavirus shares experience and message
-
Now Playing: Connecting online amid coronavirus with virtual hang outs
-
Now Playing: US hospitals brace for influx of coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: ER doctor explains viral Facebook plea for supplies