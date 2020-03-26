-
Now Playing: The new normal: A drive-thru vet
-
Now Playing: The latest updates on COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Here are a few of the stories we’re watching
-
Now Playing: As coronavirus cases spike, hospitals are on the verge of reaching capacity
-
Now Playing: How Walmart is keeping up with consumer demand during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: The new normal: how to get work done and maintain our sanity
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Addiction in a time of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: NYC hotel offers free rooms to doctors and nurses
-
Now Playing: Mt. Sinai worker dies from COVID-19 in New York City
-
Now Playing: A warning from coronavirus patients
-
Now Playing: Medical professionals dealing with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Senate passes $2.2 trillion stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Apart but always together
-
Now Playing: Quarantine cooking
-
Now Playing: One doctor’s perspective
-
Now Playing: Make these 5 choices to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Essential workers are not just doctors and police officers, but meal preppers
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus myths: How to identify which viral posts aren't true