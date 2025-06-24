Hero security guard speaks after thwarting attack on Michigan church

Volunteer security team member at Cross Pointe Community Church, Jay Trombley stopped an attempted mass shooting at a church in Wayne, Mich. on Sunday.

June 24, 2025

