Transcript for High school class assignment about Derek Chauvin trial sparks controversy

And play at that the verdict was guilty satisfied with the verdict in the Derek Sheldon trial until she saw the assigned reverse stock orders criminal justice class addition to debit high school damaged if questioned about the teachers at panel those questions were concerned. She can't discuss something that's so fresher and you want people just to. Answer your opinion. The assignment included questions and statements like it is sad that the death of George Ford was due to the amount of drugs in his system and Floyd was resisting arrest so why has showbiz still considered breaking the law. This teacher has placed her political views. I'm in the classroom and she is manipulating the students with the the teens were afraid of repercussions to do an interview or use the famous last name thrown an email to the teacher. I'm writing to you regards. Her arms reading the words I am uncomfortable. Reading. Let alone and answering the question teacher came back quarters class well I'm sorry you feel that way I guess you'll take a zero SA Iowa let's go to social media. Her post has gotten nearly a hundred shares. University of Pennsylvania political science professor doctor Roger Smith sees how the assignment could be controversial. Some of the props are clearly written from a 40 bear children perspective. The archdiocese of Philadelphia sent us a statement saying the administration apologized and that families hope expressed that they were pleased with the planned resolution. They never re worded anything so that statement is completely false. Susan didn't want to do the assignment are now being given another assignment for the family says what the school is really missing. As a teachable moment. If the teacher is willing. I think she should be given another opportunity to learn. We haven't received word on whether that teacher has been reprimanded but the family says they just don't want this to be part of the lasting legacy of the shipment data. Which is set to close its doors for good at the end of the school year.

