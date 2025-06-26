High school graduate gets job offer while walking across stage to receive diploma

Miguel Rodriguez Bermudez graduated from Newark High School and was surprised while walking across the stage to receive his diploma when he was offered a contract to become a teacher in his hometown.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live