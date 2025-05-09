High school lacrosse player dies after on-field injury

Dylan Veselic, 16, from Bay Village, Ohio, suffered an injury during a lacrosse match on Tuesday.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live