High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police

More
The shooting victim earlier in the evening received a diploma and probably was a bystander to an eight-person brawl that resulted in gunfire, Capt. Brad Robbins of the Leawood Police Department said.
1:11 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55256269,"title":"High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police","duration":"1:11","description":"The shooting victim earlier in the evening received a diploma and probably was a bystander to an eight-person brawl that resulted in gunfire, Capt. Brad Robbins of the Leawood Police Department said.","url":"/US/video/high-school-student-good-condition-graduation-shooting-police-55256269","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.