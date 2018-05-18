Now Playing: Hawaii volcano eruption sends ash in air

Now Playing: At least 2 dead in school bus crash

Now Playing: Rain, flooding pound the East Coast

Now Playing: High school student in good condition after graduation shooting: Police

Now Playing: New electronic Legos hit stores this summer

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Young man verbally berates elderly waiter

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman steals laundry at a laundromat

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Drunk bus driver plans to pick students up from a field trip

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teen boy physically and verbally abuses his girlfriend

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their daughter's female fiancee

Now Playing: 2 Texas transgender women dead within a week of each other

Now Playing: Man threatens to report Spanish-speaking women

Now Playing: Duo comes up with vision to address discarded plastic water bottles in Flint

Now Playing: Authorities investigating deadly office explosion make arrest

Now Playing: 12-year police veteran in critical condition after neck stabbing

Now Playing: National Guard forced to pull back from checkpoints on Hawaii's big island

Now Playing: 2 killed, several injured after school bus collides with dump truck

Now Playing: NYC lawyer caught on video making racist rant faces backlash

Now Playing: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to drench the East