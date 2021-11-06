High-stakes cases ahead as Supreme Court term winds down

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the high number of unanimous decisions so far this Supreme Court term, and previews some of the major decisions to come this month.
3:35 | 06/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High-stakes cases ahead as Supreme Court term winds down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:35","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the high number of unanimous decisions so far this Supreme Court term, and previews some of the major decisions to come this month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78211893","title":"High-stakes cases ahead as Supreme Court term winds down","url":"/US/video/high-stakes-cases-ahead-supreme-court-term-winds-78211893"}