Transcript for Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials

Authorities say a missing hiker in Oregon was likely killed by a cougar search crews found the body of Diana Bober after she was missing for nearly two weeks. If confirmed by DNA testing it would be organs first deadly cougar attack on Brecher. Some new trouble for the New Jersey couple accused of stealing money they had raised for homeless veteran. Mark Demeco and his girlfriend launcher go funny page have raised 400000 dollars. Well now Demeco has been arrested on and on related traffic warrant a couple is already under criminal investigation for allegedly spending the donated cash.

