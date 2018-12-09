Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials

The body of Diana Bober, 55, was found Monday at the bottom of a 200-foot embankment on the famous Oregon mountain's Hunchback Trail, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
0:35 | 09/12/18

Transcript for Hiker found dead on Mount Hood was likely killed by cougar: Officials
Authorities say a missing hiker in Oregon was likely killed by a cougar search crews found the body of Diana Bober after she was missing for nearly two weeks. If confirmed by DNA testing it would be organs first deadly cougar attack on Brecher. Some new trouble for the New Jersey couple accused of stealing money they had raised for homeless veteran. Mark Demeco and his girlfriend launcher go funny page have raised 400000 dollars. Well now Demeco has been arrested on and on related traffic warrant a couple is already under criminal investigation for allegedly spending the donated cash.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

