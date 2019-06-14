Transcript for Hiker missing 6 days fought ants to survive

A hiker rescued after spending six days stranded alone in the Arkansas wilderness is now speaking out Joshua McClatchy gave an exclusive interview to ABC station WFAA. He was on a solo hike to celebrate his birthday when he got lost in texted his mother saying he had bad reception and couldn't make phone call. Finally after six days search crews used infrared technology to find him. The terrain was so treacherous a rock fell on his head he says he learned a lot about himself and about nature. When it comes the wild life. I learned very quickly that the ants were my nemesis. When you're in the mountains here yelling everything echos so at that point you can't tell the original sound came from my outlooks is so different I'm so great. Well. He says throughout the ordeal his goal was to follow screens to get water and speak country.

