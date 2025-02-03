Hiker at Zion National Park falls falls to his death

A 37-year-old man fell to his death while hiking at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities confirmed.

February 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live