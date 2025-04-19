Hints of life found on distant planet

Nikku Madhusudhan, a professor of astrophysics and exoplanetary science at the University of Cambridge, discusses the discovery of hints of life found on the distant planet K2-18b.

April 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live