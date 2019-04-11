Hispanic man has acid thrown in face in alleged hate crime

More
Mahud Villalaz, 42, of Milwaukee, Wis., got into an argument with a stranger who allegedly threw battery acid in his face and told him to “get out of this country.”
1:41 | 11/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hispanic man has acid thrown in face in alleged hate crime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Mahud Villalaz, 42, of Milwaukee, Wis., got into an argument with a stranger who allegedly threw battery acid in his face and told him to “get out of this country.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66730465","title":"Hispanic man has acid thrown in face in alleged hate crime","url":"/US/video/hispanic-man-acid-thrown-face-alleged-hate-crime-66730465"}