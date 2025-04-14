Historic importance of Blue Origin’s all-female crew space launch

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former NASA astronaut, Susan Kilrain, about the iconic but brief all-women crew space mission and what it means for the future of space tourism.

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live