Transcript for HIV-positive patient becomes second to be cured of infection, which causes AIDS

Well now let's turn to a major medical breakthrough. A man in London appears to have been cured. Of HIV he's the second person to be known to have been cured. But of HIV we're joined now with ABC's. Medical unit and doctors doctor Leila hacking got and doctor on richt can vote used. I think you so much out to you both for being here this morning he break out exactly. What we know about this vaccine that apparently to Stuart these two individuals of HIV. Yes so so what you know what people have been talking about the plan and patient is very exciting. It's not so much a vaccine rather a bone marrow transplant though seems to have. Causing HIV to go into remission and then in there like caveats with how practical is might be you know it's like to send only the second patient average. Have had something like this happen but it's exciting because it's. Given researchers a lot of hope for a new ways that we can potentially treat HIV. OK so not a vaccine. They tell us can you at what are you watching out for next that this obviously this this is scientists and doctors have been. Looking into this for quite some time. Any ink and here under our screen can see. How this patient was skewered McCain talk a little bit about what we're looking out for next yes Seoul bank is that. If somebody were to get a bone marrow transplant basically all they're immune cells are wiped out and there's a possibility that they might have in the new cells that they received. An inability it's have HIV come into the cells and so that's why people are talking about remission in HIV for this patient particular. But like I said there a lot of reasons to have concern about how this can play out for the masses rate at its only the second patient. Bone marrow transplants are without. I do not without complications rights of people who get bone marrow transplants and a hospitalized flog the times they can have infections. And do we have to really weigh the risks and benefits of the bone marrow transplant you know right now Jennifer HIV isn't. Very good jostled medications. It's cheap it's effective and so will bow merit Cannes France actually. Surpassed medications I think we're a long long way from that we need a lot more research and. Right and this is probably and it. Like you said there still least be more research but a lot of people who are. Suffering from HIV. This is probably some welcome news to them that there seems to be some sort of pathway here. Now doctor cam ocean is is Nissen do you think this is finally the cure scientists have been searching for could this be it. I think the most important to talk about the thing to talk about in terms of HIV screening. The screening is the best week dependent. By knowing whether you have the disease is the best thing to protect yourself. Your partner from the disease about one in seven people who have HIV actually aren't aware that they have the disease and screening can be done for the simple blood test. The centers for disease control's. Recommends that all adults in the US should be screened for HIV but the blood tests at least once in their life. For people who have other risk factors like multiple sexual partners screening should be done more often they really screening is the best way to. I know whether you have the disease and Ben discussions can be had about treatments.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.